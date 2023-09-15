It’s no surprise that living in California is expensive, but the same could be true when it comes to dying in the Golden State.
A new report from Forbes Advisor shows that California is one of the most expensive places to die, ranking 6th on the top 10 list.
Researchers analyzed funeral costs and end-of-life medical expenses in all 50 states to determine the ranking. The funeral expense inflation rates data came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index Reports and funeral cost data came from the National Funeral Directors Association, the report said.
In California, death-related expenses can cost $27,428 on average, with the average cost of a funeral with viewing and cremation totaling $10,091 – $2,355 more than the national average of $7,736, according to the report.
The national average of death-related expenses is $24,204; the median funeral cost is $7,736 and the average end-of-life medical expense of $16,468.
Alaska topped the list as the most expensive place to die, while Kentucky was the cheapest. In the Bluegrass State, death-related expenses totaled $20,366.34, researchers found.
These are the top 10 most expensive states to die in
Alaska
- Total Cost: $33,742
Hawaii
- Total Cost: $32,722
Massachusetts
- Total Cost: $29,481
New Hampshire
- Total Cost: $28,279
Washington
- Total Cost: $28,156
California
- Total Cost: $27,428
New York
- Total Cost: $26,413
Connecticut
- Total Cost: $26,360
Vermont
- Total Cost: $25,925
Rhode Island
- Total Cost: $25,790
The complete study can be viewed here.