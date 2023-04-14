It’s easy to get lost in the beauty of nature when visiting a national, state or local park, and to remember the astonishing sight, many visitors have snapped a photo or two of the beautiful scenery.

That’s especially true for some of the parks nationwide. Yelp released its list of the 25 most photographed parks in the U.S. and Canada and multiple parks from the Golden State made the list, including some in Southern California.

Experts at Yelp compiled the list based on the number of photos Yelp users submitted of parks in the U.S. and Canada.

These are the California parks that made the list

SAN DIEGO – AUGUST 02: One of the buildings along El Prado at Balboa Park on August 2, 2008 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

On the road through Joshua Tree National Park, a sign indicates the turn for Lost Horse Mine Road. (Getty)

Visitors ride bikes in Yosemite National Park, California on July 04, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

La Jolla Cove was ranked as the 9th best beach in the U.S. Located in San Diego County, this beach is a great place to go swimming, diving, and snorkeling. (Pixabay)

A photo of Torrey Pines State Reserve in California. (Shutterstock)

A vistor walks along a path of Coastal Redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument on August 20, 2013, in Mill Valley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A California sea lion yearling walks towards the water after being released back into the wild by volunteers with The Marine Mammal Center on a beach at Point Lobos State Reserve on July 10, 2019 in Carmel, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2nd: Balboa Park

3rd: Joshua Tree National Park

5th: Yosemite National Park

9th: La Jolla Cave

10th: Torrey Pines State Reserve

11th: Muir Woods National Monument

15th: Mission Peak Regional Preserve

17th: Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

Other New York, Utah, Hawaii and Arizona parks were also included in the list. The most photogenic park was Central Park Conservancy in New York.

The complete list can be viewed here.

More than 11,000 photos of the park were submitted to the website by Yelp users.