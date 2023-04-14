It’s easy to get lost in the beauty of nature when visiting a national, state or local park, and to remember the astonishing sight, many visitors have snapped a photo or two of the beautiful scenery.
That’s especially true for some of the parks nationwide. Yelp released its list of the 25 most photographed parks in the U.S. and Canada and multiple parks from the Golden State made the list, including some in Southern California.
Experts at Yelp compiled the list based on the number of photos Yelp users submitted of parks in the U.S. and Canada.
These are the California parks that made the list
2nd: Balboa Park
3rd: Joshua Tree National Park
5th: Yosemite National Park
9th: La Jolla Cave
10th: Torrey Pines State Reserve
11th: Muir Woods National Monument
15th: Mission Peak Regional Preserve
17th: Point Lobos State Natural Reserve
Other New York, Utah, Hawaii and Arizona parks were also included in the list. The most photogenic park was Central Park Conservancy in New York.
The complete list can be viewed here.
More than 11,000 photos of the park were submitted to the website by Yelp users.