A recently released study ranked the top 10 ski destinations in North America and multiple ski resorts in California made the list.

HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace, released its annual Ski Season Report, which ranked the top ski destinations in North America.

Researchers behind the report looked at the top 100 most searched ski destinations on the website and narrowed it down to 48 areas with 44 miles of slope or more.

The final ranking was based on affordability, accommodations, skiers’ search trends, historical snow depths, chairlift capacities and slope count.

These California ski destinations were named on the list

5th: Palisades Tahoe

12th: Heavenly Mountain

31st: Northstar

45th: Mammoth Mountain

Schweitzer Mountain in Idaho was considered to be the “best” ski destination in North America, researchers found.

Aspen Mountain in Colorado was ranked last in the study.

These are the top 10 ski resorts in North America

Schweitzer Mountain, Idaho Park City, Utah Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia Mount Baker, Washington Palisades Tahoe, California Mount Hood Meadows, Oregon Silver Star, British Columbia Vail, Colorado Mount Bachelor, Oregon Sun Peaks, British Columbia & Alta Ski Area, Utah

The full study can be viewed here.