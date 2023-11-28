More than a dozen California restaurants have made OpenTable’s 2023 list of the Top 100 restaurants in America.

The online reservation service looked at more than 12 million verified diner reviews and star ratings to compile the list.

Restaurants were not ranked in any particular order.

In metro Los Angeles:

Bavel – This Middle Eastern restaurant in downtown L.A.’s Arts District has a 4.8-star rating.

Beachcomber Cafe Crystal Cove (Newport Coast) – The beachfront seafood joint received 4.7 stars.

Bestia – The multi-regional Italian restaurant and companion to Bavel in the Arts District earned 4.8 stars.

Musso & Frank Grill – This classic, historic Hollywood Boulevard steakhouse has a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars.

Pizzeria Bianco – This relatively new pizzeria in downtown L.A. has already earned a 4.8-star rating.

Providence – The only perfect 5-star rating on California’s list goes to this Hollywood seafood restaurant.

Saffy’s – This East Hollywood Middle Eastern joint from Chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis of Bestia and Bavel has a 4.8-star rating.

The Dock (Newport Beach) – The waterfront seafood and steakhouse has a 4.9 rating.

Elsewhere in California:

See the full list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America according to OpenTable.