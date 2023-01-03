It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions but much harder to keep them. A new study from WalletHub suggests that where someone lives can be the difference between succeeding and dropping the ball when it comes to new year goals.

For example, suppose a city has a limited number of gyms or parks; in that case, residents may not feel inclined to work out, or if restaurants in the area only offer fast-food options, it can be harder to establish a healthy eating routine.

Researchers found four California cities were the best places to adhere to New Year resolution goals. San Francisco, Irvine, Fremont, and San Diego ranked within the top 10.

The personal finance company determined the ranking based on 57 key metrics representing the most popular and commonly broken resolutions.

The factors were grouped into five categories: health, finances, school and work, bad habits, and relationship resolutions. The 180 cities included in the study each received a score for every group, with its overall score determining its ranking.

A score of 100 would represent the best city for New Year’s resolutions.

California Cities on the list

2nd: San Francisco: 67.15 points

6th: Irvine: 64.63 points

7th: Fremont: 64.49 points

8th: San Diego: 64.36

12th: San Jose: 63.19 points

18th: Huntington Beach: 61.57 points

42nd: Los Angeles: 57.27 points

44th: Sacramento: 57.21 points

59th: Oakland – 55.05 points

62nd: Santa Clarita- 54.91 points

63rd: Garden Grove – 54.88 points

68th: Oceanside -54.62 points

69th: Santa Rosa – 54.45 points

82nd: Chula Vista – 53.37 points

86th: Anaheim: 53.12 points

89th: Rancho Cucamonga – 52.87 points

96th: Glendale – 52.44 points

114th: Riverside – 51.33 points

115th: Long Beach – 51.31 points

116th: Modesto – 51.16 points

119th: Fresno – 50.60 points

123rd: Bakersfield – 50.16 points

128th: Santa Ana – 49.48 points

136th: Oxnard – 48.55 points

140th: Stockton – 48.41 points

153rd: Fontana – 46.73 points

157th: Moreno Valley – 45.96 points

162nd: Ontario – 45.68 points

175th: San Bernardino – 42.58 points

The best place city to be in to complete New Year’s resolutions was Seattle, Washington, while the worst place was Newmark, New Jersey, according to the study.