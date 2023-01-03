It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions but much harder to keep them. A new study from WalletHub suggests that where someone lives can be the difference between succeeding and dropping the ball when it comes to new year goals.
For example, suppose a city has a limited number of gyms or parks; in that case, residents may not feel inclined to work out, or if restaurants in the area only offer fast-food options, it can be harder to establish a healthy eating routine.
Researchers found four California cities were the best places to adhere to New Year resolution goals. San Francisco, Irvine, Fremont, and San Diego ranked within the top 10.
The personal finance company determined the ranking based on 57 key metrics representing the most popular and commonly broken resolutions.
The factors were grouped into five categories: health, finances, school and work, bad habits, and relationship resolutions. The 180 cities included in the study each received a score for every group, with its overall score determining its ranking.
A score of 100 would represent the best city for New Year’s resolutions.
California Cities on the list
2nd: San Francisco: 67.15 points
6th: Irvine: 64.63 points
7th: Fremont: 64.49 points
8th: San Diego: 64.36
12th: San Jose: 63.19 points
18th: Huntington Beach: 61.57 points
42nd: Los Angeles: 57.27 points
44th: Sacramento: 57.21 points
59th: Oakland – 55.05 points
62nd: Santa Clarita- 54.91 points
63rd: Garden Grove – 54.88 points
68th: Oceanside -54.62 points
69th: Santa Rosa – 54.45 points
82nd: Chula Vista – 53.37 points
86th: Anaheim: 53.12 points
89th: Rancho Cucamonga – 52.87 points
96th: Glendale – 52.44 points
114th: Riverside – 51.33 points
115th: Long Beach – 51.31 points
116th: Modesto – 51.16 points
119th: Fresno – 50.60 points
123rd: Bakersfield – 50.16 points
128th: Santa Ana – 49.48 points
136th: Oxnard – 48.55 points
140th: Stockton – 48.41 points
153rd: Fontana – 46.73 points
157th: Moreno Valley – 45.96 points
162nd: Ontario – 45.68 points
175th: San Bernardino – 42.58 points
The best place city to be in to complete New Year’s resolutions was Seattle, Washington, while the worst place was Newmark, New Jersey, according to the study.