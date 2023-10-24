Whether it be protection from crime, dangerous weather, or financial instability, safety is a top concern for many when finding a new city to call home.

WalletHub, a personal finance company, updated its “Safest Cities in America” list by comparing 182 cities in the U.S. across 41 safety-related metrics. Some of the metrics used in the study included the number of mass shootings, assaults per capita and traffic fatalities.

The 41 safety metrics were compiled into three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. They were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the “safest” city.

The highest-ranked California city was Irvine in Orange County, earning the 33rd spot and scoring 79.86 overall. Fremont, which was ranked 17th last year, dropped to 49th place in the updated study.

California’s largest cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento received relatively poor marks.

Here is where California’s largest cities ranked

174th: Los Angeles

153rd: San Francisco

103rd: Sacramento

69th: San Diego

San Bernardino, once again, was the lowest-ranked California city on the list. The city earned the 180th spot.

Researchers found that Nashua, New Hampshire, was the “safest” city in the nation, earning 86 points overall.

The complete study can be viewed here.