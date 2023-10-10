Safety remains a top priority for parents leading into Halloween, a holiday that can be all tricks and no treats for some.

One Southern California city was ranked among the top ten “safest” cities for trick-or-treating this year, according to a study from Chamber of Commerce, a website aimed at helping small business owners and entrepreneurs. The website puts out out a similar list last year.

A total of five California cities were named on the list.

Researchers conducted the study by analyzing multiple safety factors across 300 U.S. cities, with a population of 100,000 or more, to determine which areas were considered safe for trick-or-treaters.

Researchers analyzed the amount of pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, number of registered sex offenders and number of law enforcement employees per 10,000 people to determine the ranking.

The safety factors, each worth 20 points, were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the “safest” place for kids to go trick-or-treating.

Residents in Orange County won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday since Irvine was ranked as the 10th safest city for trick-or-treaters, according to the report.

These California cities are the “safest” for trick-or-treaters:

10th: Irvine in Orange County: Total score 75

12th: Glendale in Los Angeles County: Total score 74

18th” Carlsbad in San Diego County: Total score 70

21st: Murrieta in Riverside County: Total score 69

22nd: Sunnyvale in Santa Clara County: Total score 67

Naperville, Illinois, was considered to be the safest city for trick-or-treaters nationwide.

The complete study can be viewed here.