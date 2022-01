These California counties have the lowest hospital bed capacity

A doctor talks to a COVID-19 patient from outside his bedroom at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California on Sept. 2, 2021. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came.

Researchers around the world have reported that the omicron variant is more transmissible than the delta variant, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than delta, however, health officials have warned an omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 13 reached 845,707 COVID-19-related deaths and 63.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 37% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 12, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

1 / 50Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Glenn County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 359 (102 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (14,901 fully vaccinated)

— -21.6% lower vaccination rate than California

2 / 50Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Plumas County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 383 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (10,064 fully vaccinated)

— -20.1% lower vaccination rate than California

3 / 50clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mono County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 40.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 21.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 73.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,558 (225 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (8,921 fully vaccinated)

4 / 50Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lassen County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 265 (81 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.9% (8,534 fully vaccinated)

— -58.4% lower vaccination rate than California

5 / 50Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Modoc County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.9% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 215 (19 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (3,612 fully vaccinated)

— -39.0% lower vaccination rate than California

6 / 50Canva

#45. Del Norte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 316 (88 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (12,545 fully vaccinated)

7 / 50Pixabay

#44. Santa Barbara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,458 (6,508 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (294,393 fully vaccinated)

— -1.6% lower vaccination rate than California

8 / 50Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Alameda County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,334 (22,298 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (1,305,217 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% higher vaccination rate than California

9 / 50CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lake County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 410 (264 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (33,735 fully vaccinated)

— -21.8% lower vaccination rate than California

10 / 50Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Amador County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 639 (254 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (20,104 fully vaccinated)

— -24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

11 / 50Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#40. Monterey County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 532 (2,310 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (296,677 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than California

12 / 50Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#39. Santa Cruz County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,099 (3,002 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (196,543 fully vaccinated)

13 / 50Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Humboldt County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 674 (913 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (85,900 fully vaccinated)

— -5.4% lower vaccination rate than California

14 / 50Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#37. San Mateo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,311 (10,053 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.9% (620,293 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% higher vaccination rate than California

15 / 50Canva

#36. San Francisco County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,309 (11,543 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.3% (716,468 fully vaccinated)

16 / 50SD Dirk // Flickr

#35. San Diego County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,157 (72,007 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (2,578,114 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% higher vaccination rate than California

17 / 50Basar // Wikicommons

#34. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,000 (2,830 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (175,074 fully vaccinated)

— -7.8% lower vaccination rate than California

18 / 50Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Tuolumne County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 826 (450 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (27,472 fully vaccinated)

— -24.8% lower vaccination rate than California

19 / 50Canva

#32. Ventura County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,438 (12,162 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (582,421 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than California

20 / 50Public Domain

#31. Madera County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 684 (1,076 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (79,953 fully vaccinated)

— -24.2% lower vaccination rate than California

21 / 50Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Orange County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,389 (44,119 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (2,209,626 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than California

22 / 50BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#29. Los Angeles County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,264 (227,245 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (6,995,742 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than California

23 / 50CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Colusa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 320 (69 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (12,309 fully vaccinated)

— -14.8% lower vaccination rate than California

24 / 50Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#27. Santa Clara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,384 (26,686 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (1,590,637 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% higher vaccination rate than California

25 / 50U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Yuba County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 854 (672 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (36,106 fully vaccinated)

— -31.5% lower vaccination rate than California

26 / 50Canva

#25. Butte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 513 (1,125 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (111,410 fully vaccinated)

— -24.2% lower vaccination rate than California

27 / 50Daniel Orth // Flickr

#24. Riverside County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,302 (32,172 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (1,375,969 fully vaccinated)

28 / 50Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Yolo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,418 (3,127 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (147,141 fully vaccinated)

— -0.4% lower vaccination rate than California

29 / 50Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#22. Imperial County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (82.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,371 (2,484 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (148,731 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% higher vaccination rate than California

30 / 50Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#21. Shasta County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 343 (617 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (80,435 fully vaccinated)

— -33.3% lower vaccination rate than California

31 / 50Public Domain

#20. Stanislaus County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 708 (3,900 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (295,465 fully vaccinated)

— -19.9% lower vaccination rate than California

32 / 50Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mendocino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 607 (527 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (57,029 fully vaccinated)

— -1.9% lower vaccination rate than California

33 / 50Canva

#18. San Bernardino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,505 (32,811 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (1,170,238 fully vaccinated)

34 / 50Armona // Wikicommons

#17. Kings County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 889 (1,360 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (64,298 fully vaccinated)

— -37.3% lower vaccination rate than California

35 / 50Canva

#16. Tulare County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 559 (2,605 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (236,093 fully vaccinated)

— -24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

36 / 50Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Merced County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 738 (2,049 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (132,864 fully vaccinated)

— -28.7% lower vaccination rate than California

37 / 50MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Contra Costa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,209 (13,946 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (911,726 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% higher vaccination rate than California

38 / 50Canva

#13. Solano County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 975 (4,363 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (282,807 fully vaccinated)

— -5.7% lower vaccination rate than California

39 / 50LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#12. San Joaquin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,209 (9,214 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (436,497 fully vaccinated)

40 / 50Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Nevada County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 694 (692 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (60,965 fully vaccinated)

— -8.8% lower vaccination rate than California

41 / 50nickchapman // Wikicommons

#10. Kern County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 833 (7,501 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (451,661 fully vaccinated)

— -25.1% lower vaccination rate than California

42 / 50Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#9. Napa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,020 (1,405 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (103,541 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% higher vaccination rate than California

43 / 50DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#8. El Dorado County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 657 (1,267 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (113,394 fully vaccinated)

— -12.2% lower vaccination rate than California

44 / 50Canva

#7. Sacramento County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,079 (16,753 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (989,321 fully vaccinated)

— -4.9% lower vaccination rate than California

45 / 50Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Marin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 907 (2,348 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (220,024 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% higher vaccination rate than California

46 / 50Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#5. Sonoma County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,178 (5,825 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (371,617 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% higher vaccination rate than California

47 / 50David Jordan // Wikicommons

#4. Fresno County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 836 (8,350 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (574,669 fully vaccinated)

— -14.2% lower vaccination rate than California

48 / 50Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tehama County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 522 (340 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (26,565 fully vaccinated)

— -39.1% lower vaccination rate than California

49 / 50Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Placer County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 843 (3,357 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (254,828 fully vaccinated)

— -4.5% lower vaccination rate than California

50 / 50Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#1. San Benito County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,121 (704 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (42,316 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than CaliforniaREPUBLISH THIS STORY