These counties have the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 12 reached 842,461 COVID-19-related deaths and 62.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 36.7% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 11, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Napa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (109 total deaths)

— 59.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,217 (16,828 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 984 (1,355 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#49. Sonoma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (412 total deaths)

— 57.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,983 (54,291 total cases)

— 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,043 (5,155 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

#48. Santa Cruz County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (232 total deaths)

— 56.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,178 (27,808 total cases)

— 35.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,006 (2,748 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

#47. Solano County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (384 total deaths)

— 55.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,016 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,665 (56,696 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 884 (3,955 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

#46. Humboldt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (121 total deaths)

— 54.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,011 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,254 (12,545 total cases)

— 41.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (798 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#45. El Dorado County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (172 total deaths)

— 54.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,138 (21,478 total cases)

— 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (1,253 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#44. Contra Costa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (1,077 total deaths)

— 52.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,990 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,381 (131,284 total cases)

— 28.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,134 (13,084 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

#43. Alameda County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (1,561 total deaths)

— 52.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,989 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (32 new deaths, +357% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,021 (167,478 total cases)

— 36.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,233 (20,613 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

#42. Colusa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,975 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,211 (3,493 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 330 (71 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

#41. Marin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (251 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,973 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,547 (24,709 total cases)

— 39.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 849 (2,198 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

#40. Santa Clara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (1,976 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,960 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (13 new deaths, +550% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,507 (202,568 total cases)

— 33.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,332 (25,674 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

#39. Nevada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (110 total deaths)

— 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,936 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,589 (11,561 total cases)

— 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 582 (581 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

#38. Yolo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (270 total deaths)

— 37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,879 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,371 (27,278 total cases)

— 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,393 (3,071 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

#37. Placer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (498 total deaths)

— 35.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (9 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,435 (49,533 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (3,027 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#36. Mendocino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (109 total deaths)

— 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,863 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (8 new deaths, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,363 (9,857 total cases)

— 28.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 604 (524 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

#35. Yuba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (101 total deaths)

— 34.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,852 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,432 (12,140 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 824 (648 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

#34. Santa Barbara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (578 total deaths)

— 33.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,848 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (7 new deaths, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,491 (60,237 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,426 (6,368 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#33. San Luis Obispo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (371 total deaths)

— 32.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,418 (37,989 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 928 (2,628 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

#32. San Benito County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (83 total deaths)

— 32.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,830 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,304 (9,612 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,075 (675 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

#31. San Diego County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (4,500 total deaths)

— 30.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,813 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (24 new deaths, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,107 (504,317 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 811 (27,067 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#30. Glenn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (39 total deaths)

— 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,807 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,325 (4,919 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (134 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

#29. Siskiyou County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (62 total deaths)

— 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,702 (5,095 total cases)

— 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (103 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

#28. Ventura County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (1,217 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,774 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (6 new deaths, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,306 (129,487 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,360 (11,508 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

#27. Monterey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (645 total deaths)

— 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,624 (59,137 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,624 (59,137 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (2,205 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#26. Trinity County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (19 total deaths)

— 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,721 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,637 (1,061 total cases)

— 45.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (15 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#25. Del Norte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (43 total deaths)

— 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,720 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,447 (4,018 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 277 (77 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

#24. Butte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (347 total deaths)

— 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,700 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (2 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,945 (28,374 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 500 (1,097 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#23. Sacramento County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (2,475 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,692 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (23 new deaths, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,058 (202,674 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 996 (15,454 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#22. Tuolumne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (91 total deaths)

— 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,647 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,008 (8,721 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 764 (416 new cases, +98% change from previous week)

#21. Amador County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (71 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,866 (6,307 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (211 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#20. Lassen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (55 total deaths)

— 7.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,569 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,957 (7,630 total cases)

— 57.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (69 new cases, +146% change from previous week)

#19. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (117 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,555 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,788 (7,590 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (259 new cases, +125% change from previous week)

#18. Orange County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (5,905 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (11 new deaths, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,308 (422,625 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,339 (42,511 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#17. Sutter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (196 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,412 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,667 (16,162 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 766 (743 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

#16. Calaveras County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (93 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,404 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,040 (5,068 total cases)

— 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (234 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

#15. Madera County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (328 total deaths)

— 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,376 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (8 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,289 (28,773 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 637 (1,002 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

#14. Kern County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (1,927 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,330 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (11 new deaths, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,991 (170,958 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 783 (7,049 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

#13. Tehama County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (140 total deaths)

— 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,326 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,857 (10,971 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (303 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

#12. Riverside County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (5,546 total deaths)

— 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,245 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (42 new deaths, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,575 (458,909 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,225 (30,260 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

#11. Fresno County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (2,405 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,116 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (26 new deaths, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,362 (173,460 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 732 (7,316 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

#10. Shasta County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (446 total deaths)

— 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (6 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,480 (27,876 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (626 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

#9. San Joaquin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (1,927 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (24 new deaths, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,386 (124,882 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,137 (8,666 new cases, +84% change from previous week)

#8. Merced County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (706 total deaths)

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,006 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (10 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,846 (49,554 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 672 (1,867 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

#7. Tulare County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (1,186 total deaths)

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (19 new deaths, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,047 (93,460 total cases)

— 26.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (2,428 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

#6. Kings County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (390 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,994 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,058 (38,324 total cases)

— 58.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 809 (1,238 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

#5. Inyo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (49 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,845 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,756 (3,203 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,685 (304 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

#4. Stanislaus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (1,499 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,836 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 30.3 (167 new deaths, +16600% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,468 (101,694 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,075 (5,922 new cases, +183% change from previous week)

#3. Los Angeles County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (27,532 total deaths)

— 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,815 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (138 new deaths, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,539 (1,961,589 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,013 (202,047 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#2. San Bernardino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (6,180 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,730 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (124 new deaths, +1278% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,350 (443,652 total cases)

— 28.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,300 (28,340 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

#1. Imperial County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (811 total deaths)

— 130.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #476 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (11 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,986 (45,279 total cases)

— 57.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,212 (2,197 new cases, +47% change from previous week)