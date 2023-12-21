Whether you opt for a solo Christmas celebration, burn the Christmas Day feast, or prefer to start a new tradition, several restaurants will be open for business on Christmas Day in Southern California.
Here is a list of some of the establishments that will be open; however, it’s important to note that the hours of operation may vary for each business due to the holiday.
- Acapulco
- Boston Market
- Denny’s
- El Torito’s
- Esterel at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
- Fogo De Chao
- Fuego at Hotel Maya
- Golden Corral
- Starbucks
- Red Lobster
- McDonald’s
- IHOP
- Kona Grill
- Hooters
- Soko
- Ardor
- The Front Yard
- Corteza at Sendero