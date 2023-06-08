California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday that 44 statewide drought and flood projects will receive millions of dollars in Department of Water Resources grants.

In total, $217 million will be directed to increase water supply, combat flooding, and expand new water storage and conservation initiatives. An additional $71 million will be used to respond to local drought impacts.

These are the projects in Southern California that received grant funding:

Millions will be directed to flood risk management and groundwater recharge programs, including a $10.5 million grant to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. That grant will be used to reinforce the Santa Anita dam and remove sediment, which will increase capacity at the Santa Anita Spreading Grounds located downstream.

That particular project is considered to be of high priority as California looks to recharge underground aquifers using storm water.

The Casitas Municipal Water District in Ventura County will receive $3.6 million to develop a “deep extraction well” to increase its water supply.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will receive $4.5 million for the Dominguez Gap Seawater Intrusion Barrier, providing upgrades to allow it to use 100% water.

The San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District will receive $2.6 million to install water-efficient fixtures in the homes of people who live in disadvantaged communities. The funds will also be used to add drought-tolerant landscaping in homeowner association communities and mobile home parks.

And the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the nation’s largest treated water supplier, was awarded $30 million to implement a turf replacement program for all of its member agencies that serve more than 19 million California residents.

Last month, $71 million was earmarked to address drinking water problems and protect vulnerable species and communities that are particularly impacted by drought.