Los Angeles residents won’t have to travel far to enjoy the “unofficial last day of summer.”

From attending the Beyonce concert to enjoying activities the whole family can partake in, here is a round-up of some of the activities happening across Southern California for Labor Day weekend.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour

Members of the Beyhive will descend on SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as Beyonce brings her “Renaissance World Tour” to town.

Queen Bey will kick off her L.A. tour stop on Friday and have her last L.A. show for the tour on Labor Day. She won’t be performing on Sunday.

Fans with a silver outfit on standby can still purchase tickets to Beyonce’s L.A. shows. Ticket prices vary depending on the night.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

Star Wars fans can once again travel to a galaxy far, far away as conductor David Newman leads the L.A. Philharmonic through a score of the sixth episode. Guests can watch the movie on a large outdoor screen while live music accompanies the film.

The concert will have two showings, one on Friday and another on Saturday. Tickets to both shows are still available and can be purchased here.

Summer Forever Festival in Huntington Beach

Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach will celebrate the remaining days of the summer with a three-day festival.

Guests can enjoy a beer festival, pool party and brunch throughout the three days. The event is only available to adults 21 or older and tickets can be purchased on the event website.

Movie showing at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Families can watch “ The Goonies” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday at 8 p.m. Doors to the kid-friendly event open at 6:15 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.

626 Night Market

Foodies rejoice! One of the most popular food markets across the country will be in Arcadia for the Labor Day weekend. Tickets for the event are $5 for pre-sale and $6 on the event day.

Those unavailable to make the trip this weekend have until Sept. 10 to experience the event.