Think California’s 2020 wildfires are bad? Future fire seasons could be worse, retired U.S. Forest Service chief says

Bad news, Californians, but 2020’s fire season may not be an aberration.
In fact, we’re probably facing years of increasing fire, smoke, death and destruction both in rural towns and suburban foothills unless we and the rest of the country get on the same page on how to deal with this threat.
At least that’s how Tom Harbour, retired fire chief of the U.S. Forest Service, sees it.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Harbour, who led the agency’s fire response for 11 years and spent 46 years in firefighting, gave his thoughts on how California and the West have arrived on this fire-filled path and the difficult choices that would have to be made to leave it.
