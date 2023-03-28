While money can’t buy happiness, a move to this California city may boost your serotonin levels.
A February report from WalletHub ranked Fremont, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, as the ‘happiest’ city in America.
Researchers analyzed 30 happiness-related data metrics which were grouped into three categories: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. A total of 182 U.S. cities were given scores on a 100-point scale.
Fremont had an overall score of 76.10. San Jose, San Francisco, Irvine, Oakland, Huntington Beach, and San Diego also made the top 20.
Los Angeles was ranked 76th.
California cities that made the list:
1st. Fremont. 76.10 points
2nd: San Jose: 70.35 points
5th: San Francisco: 68.73 points
6th: Irvine: 67.83 points
13th: Oakland: 64.08 points
14th: Huntington Beach: 64.04 points
15th: San Diego: 63.98 points
23rd: Anaheim: 62.09 points
24th: Garden Grove: 62.01 points
25th: Chula Vista: 61.90 points
26th: Santa Rosa: 61.52 points
27th: Glendale: 61.29 points
28th: Oxnard: 61.12 points
31st: Santa Clarita: 60.51 points
36th: Oceanside: 60.23 points
42nd: Sacramento: 59.51 points
44th: Santa Ana: 59.34 points
65th: Rancho Cucamonga: 57.45 points
76th: Los Angeles: 56.02 points
79th: Long Beach: 55.46 points
83rd: Ontario: 54.97 points
87th: Moreno Valley: 54.79 points
89th: Riverside: 54.60 points
92nd: Fontana: 54.27 points
117th: Modesto: 50.40 points
119th: Stockton: 50.18 points
126th: Fresno: 49.14 points
132nd: San Bernardino: 48.25 points
135th: Bakersfield: 47.58 points
“Where you live makes a difference, to be sure, although where you live probably is not as big a factor as personal and family influences on any one person’s happiness.” Dr. Sherry Hamby, a research professor of psychology at the University of the South, said in a statement. “Places with more resources–whether these are natural resources like beaches and mountains, cultural resources like museums and theaters, or essential resources like health care and transportation–tend to have happier people than other places.”
For Californians thinking about moving to the ‘happiest’ city in America, it could be a costly endeavor since the median home price in the Fremont area is over $1.2 million, according to Redfin.
The report also draws on the psychological research findings that indicate a correlation between happiness and where you live.