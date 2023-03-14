Tourists take pictures on the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Blvd, August 7 2020, (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether you want to see the Hollywood sign for the first time or walk along the famous Santa Monica Pier, California is filled with famous landmarks; people worldwide visit the state to see.

However, as people begin to plan their spring and summer break vacations, there is only one California landmark people want to see the most, according to a study published by Family Destinations Guide.

The travel and attractions website released data showing that the Disneyland Resort was the state’s most Googled tourist attraction.

Researchers analyzed Google search data specific to over 100 tourist attractions across the U.S. to determine the list.

These are the top tourist attractions for each state:

Alabama: Georgia Aquarium

Alaska: Denali National Park

Arizona: Grand Canyon

Arkansas: Graceland

California: Disneyland

Colorado: Garden of the Gods

Connecticut: Museum of Modern Art in New York

Delaware: Rehoboth Beach

Florida: Universal Orlando Studios

Georgia: Georgia Aquarium

Hawaii: Hanauma Bay

Idaho: Glacier National Park

Illinois: Las Vegas Strip

Indiana: Las Vegas Strip

Iowa: Glacier National Park

Kansas: Sedgwick County Zoo

Kentucky: Cumberland Falls

Louisiana: Universal Orlando Studios

Maine: Acadia National Park

Maryland: Rehoboth Beach

Massachusetts: Universal Orlando Studios

Michigan: Henry Ford Museum

Minnesota: Glacier National Park

Mississippi: Graceland

Missouri: Silver Dollar City

Montana: Glacier National Park

Nebraska: Henry Doorly Zoo

Nevada: Hoover Dam

New Hampshire: Mount Washington

New Jersey: Atlantic City

New Mexico: White Sands National Park

New York: Museum of Modern Art in New York

North Carolina: Myrtle Beach

North Dakota: Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Ohio: Niagara Falls

Oklahoma: Grand Canyon

Oregon: Multnomah Falls

Pennsylvania: Niagara Falls

Rhode Island: Las Vegas Strip

South Carolina: Myrtle Beach

South Dakota: Mount Rushmore

Tennessee: Graceland

Texas: Universal Orlando Studios

Utah: Zion National Park

Vermont: Niagara Falls

Virginia: Myrtle Beach

Washington: Space Needle

West Virginia: Myrtle Beach

Wisconsin: Niagara Falls

Wyoming: Grand Teton National Park

Universal Studios, Orlando, Niagara Falls, Myrtle Beach and Glacier National Park were the most Googled tourist destinations in the study.