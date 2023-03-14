Whether you want to see the Hollywood sign for the first time or walk along the famous Santa Monica Pier, California is filled with famous landmarks; people worldwide visit the state to see.
However, as people begin to plan their spring and summer break vacations, there is only one California landmark people want to see the most, according to a study published by Family Destinations Guide.
The travel and attractions website released data showing that the Disneyland Resort was the state’s most Googled tourist attraction.
Researchers analyzed Google search data specific to over 100 tourist attractions across the U.S. to determine the list.
These are the top tourist attractions for each state:
Alabama: Georgia Aquarium
Alaska: Denali National Park
Arizona: Grand Canyon
Arkansas: Graceland
California: Disneyland
Colorado: Garden of the Gods
Connecticut: Museum of Modern Art in New York
Delaware: Rehoboth Beach
Florida: Universal Orlando Studios
Georgia: Georgia Aquarium
Hawaii: Hanauma Bay
Idaho: Glacier National Park
Illinois: Las Vegas Strip
Indiana: Las Vegas Strip
Iowa: Glacier National Park
Kansas: Sedgwick County Zoo
Kentucky: Cumberland Falls
Louisiana: Universal Orlando Studios
Maine: Acadia National Park
Maryland: Rehoboth Beach
Massachusetts: Universal Orlando Studios
Michigan: Henry Ford Museum
Minnesota: Glacier National Park
Mississippi: Graceland
Missouri: Silver Dollar City
Montana: Glacier National Park
Nebraska: Henry Doorly Zoo
Nevada: Hoover Dam
New Hampshire: Mount Washington
New Jersey: Atlantic City
New Mexico: White Sands National Park
New York: Museum of Modern Art in New York
North Carolina: Myrtle Beach
North Dakota: Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Ohio: Niagara Falls
Oklahoma: Grand Canyon
Oregon: Multnomah Falls
Pennsylvania: Niagara Falls
Rhode Island: Las Vegas Strip
South Carolina: Myrtle Beach
South Dakota: Mount Rushmore
Tennessee: Graceland
Texas: Universal Orlando Studios
Utah: Zion National Park
Vermont: Niagara Falls
Virginia: Myrtle Beach
Washington: Space Needle
West Virginia: Myrtle Beach
Wisconsin: Niagara Falls
Wyoming: Grand Teton National Park
Universal Studios, Orlando, Niagara Falls, Myrtle Beach and Glacier National Park were the most Googled tourist destinations in the study.