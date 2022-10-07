A motorcyclist drives in the High Occupancy Vehicle lane, on the 118 Freeway on Feb. 3, 2005 near Simi Valley. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Owning a car doesn’t come at a low price, especially in some states.

As record inflation increased the costs of necessities — from groceries to clothing — a study from Insurify analyzed how much it costs to own a car in each state.

The study, published in August, is based on the average cost of insurance, property taxes, gas and repairs. The website did not calculate leases or car loan expenses since that can vary for each person.

The website, which helps customers compare auto insurance quotes, found that the national average cost of owning a car is $4,960.

On average, drivers across the U.S. are spending $1,705 on car insurance, $247 on annual taxes for vehicles worth about $25,000, $1,728 on gas for people who drive 14,249 miles per year and $1,282 on car repairs, maintenance and tires yearly.

In California, it costs $4,796 to own a car, which is 3% lower than the national average, according to the study.

The average cost of car insurance in the Golden State is $1,357.

While the average cost to own a car in California is high, it costs even more to own a car in some other states.

Wyoming was ranked the most expensive state to own a car in, with an average cost of $6,327. Nevada ranked second since the average cost there is $6,315.

On the other hand, the District of Columbia has ranked the cheapest place to own a car. The average cost is $3,619, 27% less than the national average.

The complete study can be viewed here.

The study found that vehicle taxes and driving rates made car ownership more expensive in some states.