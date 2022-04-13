Food & Wine Magazine has come out with a list of the best coffee roaster in each state for 2022, and the top pick for California does so much more than roast and brew coffee beans.

Cat & Cloud, based in Santa Cruz, brings “infectious passion for the entire, crop-to-cup business,” the magazine writes.

There are four locations you can go to grab some fresh roasted beans to take home:

For those who aren’t local to Santa Cruz, Cat & Cloud says they ship their products every weekday.

Food & Wine says Cat & Cloud has “top to bottom, a model to follow,” and it’s a model they appear to be more than willing to share with coffee connoisseurs.

Aside from making coffee, Cat & Cloud has a big presence online – the founders have a blogging background that they carried over to their coffee business, sharing what they’ve learned about the industry since beginning the journey.

“Every coffee that comes through our door has already lived a life before it got to us, and that’s something to be celebrated,” co-founder Chris Baca said in one of their podcasts.

The magazine recommends trying Cat & Cloud’s Costa Rica Finca Edgar Honey, but the roasters also have recommendations based on your preferred brewing methods, whether you’re making an espresso, cold brew, pour over coffee or a drip coffee.

Here’s the full state-by-state list of best coffee roasters this year.