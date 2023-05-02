In honor of National Barbeque Day, which takes place on May 16, Yelp released a list of the top 20 places to get barbeque in the U.S.

Multiple restaurants in California were named among the “best” places to get one of America’s favorite cuisines. The list was curated by Yelp’s Elite Squad, an exclusive group of foodies who are active reviewers on the website.

The three California barbeque restaurants made the top 10: Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong in Los Angeles, Hae Jang Chon in Los Angeles, and Mr. BBQ in Fullerton.

All three are Korean barbeque restaurants.

Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong ranked second on the list, while Hae Jang Chon and Mr. BBQ ranked fourth and seventh, respectively.

While only a select group of Yelp users created this list, other customers who have dined at these establishments have raved about the food.

“Hands down, the best BBQ place in the area. I love that they cook the food for you, even though it’s all you can eat. The meat quality is exceptional, which is rare for most all-you-can-eat places,” one Yelp user said about Hae Jang Chon.

“This is the best Korean Barbecue joint I have ever been to my life,” another Yelp user said about Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong.

The “best” place to get barbecue was Franklin BBQ in Austin, Texas, according to the ranking.