Purchasing an annual pass is great for any frequent theme park visitor, but season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland or Knott’s Berry Farm, range in price.

Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in the Golden State so you can find the best deal for you and your family.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Known as the “Thrill Capital of the World,” the amusement park has about 20 coasters, live entertainment, various food dining options and kid-friendly play areas.

Six Flags has three different tiers for its annual passes, with the lowest pass retailing for $89.99. All yearly passes at Six Flags include discounts for food and merchandise, unlimited visits and parking.

The 2023 Diamond Pass, the more expensive annual pass at the theme park, costs $249.99.

More details can be found on the theme park website.

Knott’s Berry Farm

Families can meet Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the entire Peanut gang, embrace the California beach lifestyle along the Boardwalk or experience the Old West during a trip to Knott’s Berry Farm.

Like Six Flags, Knott’s offers three tiers for its annual pass, the lowest priced at $10 a month (after an initial $35 payment) or $135 if you purchase in full. Blackout dates vary based on the pass type.

All season tickets include unlimited visits to Knott’s, a free ticket and discounts on food and merchandise.

The Gold and Platinum pass, two of the higher pass tiers, also include unlimited visits to Knott’s Soak City, the water park that typically opens around May.

More details can be found on the theme park website.

The Disneyland Resort

The “Happiest Place on Earth” offers four annual passes for park visitors. Known as “Magic Keys,” the passes provide discounts on select food and merchandise, as well as Genie+, a service that allows guests to skip the lines at certain attractions.

The more expensive passes offer discounts on parking and Disney Photo Pass.

The cheapest pass option, the Imagine Key, is only available to Southern California residents and is priced at $449. The most expensive pass is the Inspire Key, priced at $1599.

Monthly payment options are available for all passes.

Blackout dates vary based on the season ticket.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Park visitors can visit the Simpsons in Springfield, USA, explore the Wizarding World of Harry Potter or take a tour of working movie sets on the Studio Tram Tours. Season passes at Universal start at $179 for California residents or $219 for out-of-state annual pass holders.

There are four pass types of guests can choose from. Monthly payment options are available for all passes, excluding the California Neighbor Pass, the website said.

All passes include discounts at select City Walk shops, cheaper Halloween Horror Nights tickets and invitations to special events at the park.

Blackout dates vary based on the season ticket.

More details can be found on the theme park website.

SeaWorld

At SeaWorld, guests can see shows featuring animals, ride roller coasters or explore interactive exhibits. The park offers three season passes, with the lowest option costing $12.50 a month.

All passes include free parking, guest tickets and food and merchandise discounts.

The most expensive season pass is priced at $22.50 monthly or $270 if paid in full.

More details can be found on the theme park website.

Legoland

Families can explore the world of Legos with four season pass options. The Silver Pass, priced at $170.99, is only available online and gives families access to Legoland throughout the year.

The Gold, Silver and Elite passes give guests access to Legoland, the Legoland water park and the Sea Life exhibit. These passes offer monthly payment options starting at $14.99.