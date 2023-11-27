An analysis of more than 170,000 fatal crashes nationwide has revealed the most statistically dangerous times of day to drive in each state.

In 22 states, the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. hours are the most dangerous. However, in California, fatal crashes are more common between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., the data shows.

The numbers were compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over three years and analyzed by public relations firm Journo Research.

Of the 18,137 vehicle fatalities in California between 2017 and 2021, 1,144 occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., or 6.31%, the analysis found. The 9 p.m. hour was also the most dangerous in Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas.

Statistically, the 6 p.m. hour is the most dangerous nationwide with just under 6% of all fatal crashes (10,477) occurring during that time, the data shows.

State State most dangerous time of day Number of crashes at that time Total Percentage of total crashes at that time Alabama 6:00pm-6:59pm 262 4,333 6.05% Alaska 5:00pm-5:59pm 24 318 7.55% Arizona 8:00pm-8:59pm 338 4,772 7.08% Arkansas 5:00pm-5:59pm 171 2,664 6.42% California 9:00pm-9:59pm 1,144 18,137 6.31% Colorado 5:00pm-5:59pm 193 2,945 6.55% Connecticut 7:00pm-7:59pm 106 1,338 7.92% Delaware 5:00pm-5:59pm 45 574 7.84% Florida 8:00pm-8:59pm 1,075 15,342 7.01% Georgia 6:00pm-6:59pm 438 7,413 5.91% Hawaii 6:00pm-6:59pm 37 483 7.66% Idaho 4:00pm-4:59pm 85 1,072 7.93% Illinois 6:00pm-6:59pm 305 5,183 5.88% Indiana 9:00pm-9:59pm 245 4,044 6.06% Iowa 5:00pm-5:59pm 109 1,544 7.06% Kansas 2:00pm-2:59pm 122 1,898 6.43% Kentucky 3:00pm-3:59pm 223 3,495 6.38% Louisiana 8:00pm-8:59pm 262 3,754 6.98% Maine 4:00pm-4:59pm 51 719 7.09% Maryland 9:00pm-9:59pm 181 2,567 7.05% Massachusetts 6:00pm-6:59pm 106 1,718 6.17% Michigan 6:00pm-6:59pm 308 4,835 6.37% Minnesota 3:00pm-3:59pm 122 1,843 6.62% Mississippi 8:00pm-8:59pm 210 3,167 6.63% Missouri 3:00pm-3:59pm 265 4,377 6.05% Montana 2:00pm-2:59pm 60 914 6.56% Nebraska 4:00pm-4:59pm 63 1,032 6.10% Nevada 5:00pm-5:59pm 104 1,545 6.73% New Hampshire 2:00pm-2:59pm 46 526 8.75% New Jersey 8:00pm-8:59pm 189 2,857 6.62% New Mexico 6:00pm-6:59pm 134 1,853 7.23% New York 5:00pm-5:59pm 292 4,785 6.10% North Carolina 6:00pm-6:59pm 445 6,935 6.42% North Dakota 7:00pm-7:59pm 30 473 6.34% Ohio 6:00pm-6:59pm 333 5,525 6.03% Oklahoma 6:00pm-6:59pm 189 3,081 6.13% Oregon 5:00pm-5:59pm 149 2,316 6.43% Pennsylvania 3:00pm-3:59pm 351 5,389 6.51% Rhode Island 4:00pm-4:59pm 23 313 7.35% South Carolina 9:00pm-9:59pm 334 4,897 6.82% South Dakota 1:00pm-1:59pm 41 572 7.17% Tennessee 5:00pm-5:59pm 312 5,304 5.88% Texas 9:00pm-9:59pm 1,155 17,549 6.58% Utah 3:00pm-3:59pm 98 1,258 7.79% Vermont 11:00am-11:59am 22 294 7.48% Virginia 6:00pm-6:59pm 263 4,037 6.51% Washington 8:00pm-8:59pm 166 2,679 6.20% West Virginia 5:00pm-5:59pm 96 1,298 7.40% Wisconsin 3:00pm-3:59pm 188 2,746 6.85% Wyoming 2:00pm-2:59pm 36 541 6.65% US 6:00pm-6:59pm 10,477 177,409 5.91% NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System: 2021 Annual Report File (ARF) – Journo Research

No states saw the highest percentage of fatalities during the traditional morning commute hours.