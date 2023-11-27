An analysis of more than 170,000 fatal crashes nationwide has revealed the most statistically dangerous times of day to drive in each state.
In 22 states, the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. hours are the most dangerous. However, in California, fatal crashes are more common between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., the data shows.
The numbers were compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over three years and analyzed by public relations firm Journo Research.
Of the 18,137 vehicle fatalities in California between 2017 and 2021, 1,144 occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., or 6.31%, the analysis found. The 9 p.m. hour was also the most dangerous in Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas.
Statistically, the 6 p.m. hour is the most dangerous nationwide with just under 6% of all fatal crashes (10,477) occurring during that time, the data shows.
|State
|State most dangerous time of day
|Number of crashes at that time
|Total
|Percentage of total crashes at that time
|Alabama
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|262
|4,333
|6.05%
|Alaska
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|24
|318
|7.55%
|Arizona
|8:00pm-8:59pm
|338
|4,772
|7.08%
|Arkansas
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|171
|2,664
|6.42%
|California
|9:00pm-9:59pm
|1,144
|18,137
|6.31%
|Colorado
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|193
|2,945
|6.55%
|Connecticut
|7:00pm-7:59pm
|106
|1,338
|7.92%
|Delaware
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|45
|574
|7.84%
|Florida
|8:00pm-8:59pm
|1,075
|15,342
|7.01%
|Georgia
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|438
|7,413
|5.91%
|Hawaii
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|37
|483
|7.66%
|Idaho
|4:00pm-4:59pm
|85
|1,072
|7.93%
|Illinois
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|305
|5,183
|5.88%
|Indiana
|9:00pm-9:59pm
|245
|4,044
|6.06%
|Iowa
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|109
|1,544
|7.06%
|Kansas
|2:00pm-2:59pm
|122
|1,898
|6.43%
|Kentucky
|3:00pm-3:59pm
|223
|3,495
|6.38%
|Louisiana
|8:00pm-8:59pm
|262
|3,754
|6.98%
|Maine
|4:00pm-4:59pm
|51
|719
|7.09%
|Maryland
|9:00pm-9:59pm
|181
|2,567
|7.05%
|Massachusetts
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|106
|1,718
|6.17%
|Michigan
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|308
|4,835
|6.37%
|Minnesota
|3:00pm-3:59pm
|122
|1,843
|6.62%
|Mississippi
|8:00pm-8:59pm
|210
|3,167
|6.63%
|Missouri
|3:00pm-3:59pm
|265
|4,377
|6.05%
|Montana
|2:00pm-2:59pm
|60
|914
|6.56%
|Nebraska
|4:00pm-4:59pm
|63
|1,032
|6.10%
|Nevada
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|104
|1,545
|6.73%
|New Hampshire
|2:00pm-2:59pm
|46
|526
|8.75%
|New Jersey
|8:00pm-8:59pm
|189
|2,857
|6.62%
|New Mexico
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|134
|1,853
|7.23%
|New York
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|292
|4,785
|6.10%
|North Carolina
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|445
|6,935
|6.42%
|North Dakota
|7:00pm-7:59pm
|30
|473
|6.34%
|Ohio
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|333
|5,525
|6.03%
|Oklahoma
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|189
|3,081
|6.13%
|Oregon
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|149
|2,316
|6.43%
|Pennsylvania
|3:00pm-3:59pm
|351
|5,389
|6.51%
|Rhode Island
|4:00pm-4:59pm
|23
|313
|7.35%
|South Carolina
|9:00pm-9:59pm
|334
|4,897
|6.82%
|South Dakota
|1:00pm-1:59pm
|41
|572
|7.17%
|Tennessee
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|312
|5,304
|5.88%
|Texas
|9:00pm-9:59pm
|1,155
|17,549
|6.58%
|Utah
|3:00pm-3:59pm
|98
|1,258
|7.79%
|Vermont
|11:00am-11:59am
|22
|294
|7.48%
|Virginia
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|263
|4,037
|6.51%
|Washington
|8:00pm-8:59pm
|166
|2,679
|6.20%
|West Virginia
|5:00pm-5:59pm
|96
|1,298
|7.40%
|Wisconsin
|3:00pm-3:59pm
|188
|2,746
|6.85%
|Wyoming
|2:00pm-2:59pm
|36
|541
|6.65%
|US
|6:00pm-6:59pm
|10,477
|177,409
|5.91%
No states saw the highest percentage of fatalities during the traditional morning commute hours.