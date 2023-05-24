A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

A historic city in Los Angeles County is home to the “most expensive” neighborhood in California, according to a study from CashNetUSA.

Known for its plethora of A-list celebrity residents, luxury fashion shops and its famous zip code, Beverly Hills Gateway in Beverly Hills has homes with the highest average price tag in the Golden State.

On average, houses in the area cost more than $22 million, according to the study.

Researchers used Zillow data to determine which neighborhoods in the U.S. came with the highest price tag.

Not only was the Beverly Hills Gateway area named the most expensive neighborhood in California, but it was also considered the fourth most expensive neighborhood in the U.S., topped only by select neighborhoods in Florida and Colorado, experts found.

Bel Air and Trousdale Estates, neighborhoods located in L.A. County, were also named among the top 10 most expensive communities in the country, ranking seventh and 10th, respectively, researchers found.

Manalapan, Florida, was considered to be the most expensive neighborhood in the U.S., followed by Palm Island, Florida and Snowmass, Colorado.

The Top 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in the U.S.

Manalapan, Florida Palm Island, Florida Snowmass, Colorado Beverly Hills Gateway, California Port Royal, Florida Golden Beach, Florida Bel Air, California Southampton Village, New York Sagaponack, New York Trousdale Estates, California

While it’s unlikely that most California residents can afford a home in these ultra-rich areas, housing costs in the Golden State can still be high.

The average price of a home in California is $765,900, while home prices in popular cities, such as San Francisco or L.A., can range from $930,000 to over $1.3 million, according to Redfin data.