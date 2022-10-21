From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option.

A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast food chains in every state.

For California, In-N-Out Burger landed on top.

Researchers determined the rankings by identifying fast-food restaurants that served burgers, pizza, doughnuts, chicken, or Mexican food in each state. They also analyzed the ratings they received on Google Maps, the website said.

Results were categorized by state and cuisine.

Chick-fil-A was ranked as the top fast-food restaurant in 34 U.S. states. The study found that Californians consider Chick-fil-A to be the best place to get chicken.

The study also found that in California, Krispy Kreme is the most popular spot for doughnuts, El Pollo Loco was top-rated for Mexican food, and Marco’s Pizza was number one for a slice of pizza.

3 California taco restaurants named best in the country

Papa John’s was the lowest-ranked fast-food chain in 16 states, but not California.

In the Golden State, Domino’s was the lowest-ranked pizza chain and Burger King was the lowest-ranked place to get burgers.

Despite their popularity, McDonald’s and Burger King were tied for being the lowest-ranked fast-food chains nationwide.