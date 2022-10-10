“You are not alone” is a message you may frequently see as you scroll through Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

The encouraging message being shared broadly is a way to celebrate World Mental Health Day. The day is designated for people to raise awareness for mental health issues and support mental health assistance efforts, The World Health Organization said.

California offers multiple avenues for people seeking mental health resources.

Resources that are a phone call away:

211

People who are seeking help for themselves or are worried about someone else can call 211 for mental health services or treatment options. According to the website, all calls are confidential and can be made anonymously.

7-cup

Volunteer listeners are available to help anyone talk through a problem 24/7. To get started, potential users can join the free 7-cup membership here.

Mental Health America

According to the website, individuals can text MHA to 741741 any time during the day.

Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

A 24/7 helpline serves as an entry point for anyone that needs assistance. The helpline number is 800-854-7771.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

This organization has multiple hotlines residents can call to receive support. The website states that operation hours for each helpline vary.

Glendale: 213-797-0494, available for support through call or text, Sunday-Saturday, 24 hours a day.

Pomona Valley: 909-399-0305, Sunday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

San Fernando Valley: 818-994-6747, Sunday-Saturday, 24 hours a day

San Gabriel Valley: 626-577-6697, Sunday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Resources that are available online:

ACES Connection

African American Mental Health Resources (Each Mind Matters)

Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission

The Trevor Project

Latino Mental health Resources (Each Mind Matters)

LGBTQ Community Mental Health Resources (Each Mind Matters)

Californians can find a more comprehensive list of Mental Health assistance here.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is also making sure her fans and others have access to mental health resources.

Her website, Bad B****** Have Bad Days Too, offers links to helplines and therapy options for people who need it.

World Mental Health Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 10.