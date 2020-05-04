This week is shaping up to be pivotal for California reopening, as communities and businesses revolt against Newsom

Activists hold signs and protest the California lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 01, 2020 in San Diego. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

This is shaping up to be a pivotal week in the efforts to reopen California as Gov. Gavin Newsom said there could be some easing of stay-at-home rules even as several communities and individual businesses were taking matters into their own hands.

Newsom’s bid to keep Orange County beaches closed this weekend appears to have worked. While the beaches drew some protesters and much media attention, they were not overrun by visitors, and officials said those who did venture out, usually practiced social distancing.

Polls have shown support for the governor’s stay-at-home rules, even as they have devastated the economy.

The governor has urged Californians to stay the course, saying the state is moving in the right direction but needs more time in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

