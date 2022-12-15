If you are boarding a plane to get to your holiday destination, consider booking a flight through these airports to get there.

A new ranking from Forbes Advisor determined the best and worst airports for holiday travel. Three locations in California were considered the “best” airports for traveling during the busiest time of the year.

Long Beach, Sacramento International, and Oakland International were on the “best” airports list.

The ranking was based on key metrics, including customer complaints, flight delays and cancellations, mishandled baggage, recent increases in ticket costs, and others.

Researchers included the country’s top 100 busiest airports in the ranking. According to the study, the lower the airport was ranked, the better it was.

Other California airports included in the list:

7th: San Francisco International Airport

39th: Fresno Yosemite International Airport, tied with General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

47th: Los Angeles International Airport

51st: Palm Springs International Airport

73rd: John Wayne Airport, tied with Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida

77th: San Diego International Airport

91st: Hollywood Burbank Airport

A news release from AAA said that about 771,000 people would use air travel to get to their destinations during the holidays.

This year’s holiday travel will be the second busiest for California and the third busiest nationally.