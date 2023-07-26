A man named Hugh poses with his three kids outside their van, which has become their residence. (Jackie Gansky via GoFundMe)

A TikTok influencer with more than 3.5 million followers is using her large following to help out a man and his three kids who are living in their car in Los Angeles.

Jackie Gansky is asking for community donations to help out Hugh, a single father originally from Belize, who has been struggling to make ends meet and facing homelessness with his kids aged 3, 5, and 6.

Hugh and his children were living out of their van in the midst of a sweltering Southern California heat wave when Gansky first spoke to them. Upon meeting the vibrant family, she said she was compelled to help.

“Hugh spends his days begging for money on the street and stays up all night watching the kids sleep with a window cracked in the 90-110 degree heat,” Gansky wrote in a verified Gofundme fundraiser.

She described Hugh as “a bright soul” who is eager to work and is just trying to keep his kids healthy, safe and off the streets.

His three kids have never attended school, Gansky said, and they are in need of medical attention.

Aside from their van, they barely have a penny to their names. Hugh doesn’t have access to Social Security or other entitlement programs, and not many shelters are willing to take them in.

Since meeting, Gansky says she’s been paying for a hotel to get the family off the streets.

“I would really appreciate any help to get this family off the streets and the kids fed and safe,” Gansky wrote. Any money raised would be used for housing, food and basic everyday amenities like laundry detergent and shampoo, she said.

And because Hugh is willing to work, she hopes that there might be other opportunities for him if he’s able to get his kids somewhere safe.

“If anyone can help with any advice as well as to group homes, shelters, or other resouces [sic] to help this family it would be greatly appreciated. Let’s get Hugh and his kids safe and off the streets,” she wrote.

For a link to the verified Gofundme page, click here.