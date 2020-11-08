Todd Gloria elected as San Diego’s 1st mayor of color, will be 1st Democrat to hold seat since 2005

Todd Gloria is shown in December 2013 while serving as interim mayor after the resignation of Bob Filner. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

San Diego’s new mayor, Todd Gloria, represents many firsts for the city, reflecting its changing demographics and its increasingly liberal electorate.

Gloria, who is Latino, Filipino and Native American, will be San Diego’s first mayor of color. He also will be the city’s first mayor who has come out as gay.

Gloria also will be — arguably — the most powerful mayor San Diego has ever had.

Except for Bob Filner’s tumultuous eight-month tenure as mayor that ended in scandal seven years ago, Gloria will be the first Democrat to serve as San Diego mayor since the city switched to the “strong mayor” form of government in 2005.

