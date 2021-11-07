Toddler fatally struck by gunfire in Oakland freeway shooting: CHP

A 23-month-old Fremont boy was fatally shot while riding inside a vehicle on a freeway in Oakland Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting unfolded around 2 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Filbert Street, KTLA’s sister station KRON in the San Francisco Bay Area reported.

The toddler and his mother were traveling in a white Lexus sedan when the car was suddenly struck by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The boy was rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries, CHP reported.

A family friend told KRON that the boy, named Jasper Wu, was traveling from San Francisco to his home in Fremont with three adults and two other children when he was shot. The boy’s mother was driving the car.

KRON also learned that the toddler was the single mother’s only child.

Evidence at the scene suggests that the victims may not have been the intended targets and that the boy was struck by a stray bullet, CHP officials said.

Video uploaded to the Citizen app showed multiple police vehicles on the freeway around 3:00 p.m.

The northbound lanes of I-880 and the eastbound lanes of I-980 were temporarily blocked as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tip line at 707-917-4491.

The family of the toddler just left the hospital. Police are still outside. pic.twitter.com/XQG5tsLITV — Amanda Hari (@AmandaHari) November 7, 2021

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Northbound I-880 between 23RD Ave and I-980 E in Oakland as Well as Between the I-880/I-980 Interchange and 18th St. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 7, 2021