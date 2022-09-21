A customer prepares to pump gasoline into his car at a Valero station on July 12, 2021 in Mill Valley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA.

In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some counties in California have gas prices below the state and national average.

Here are the California counties with the lowest average gas price:

Imperial County: $5.18 Yuba County: $5.20 Butte County: $5.24 Sutter County: $5.25 Tehama County: $5.30 Stanislaus County: $5.31 San Joaquin County: $5.35 Yolo County: $5.35 Fresno County: $5.37 Solano County: $5.42

If you can’t make a trip to one of these counties for cheaper gas, relief is on the way. California gas rebate checks could start going out next week.