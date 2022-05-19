Looking to explore the beautiful landscapes of Southern California? Wine not visit a vineyard.
With National Wine Day coming up on May 25, there is no shortage of wineries to see in Temecula Valley, whether it’s for a romantic date or with family and friends.
Yelp compiled a top ten list of wine tours in Temecula based on the wine tours category on their website, ranking each spot by the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here’s what Yelp came up with:
- Rockin’ Wine Tours
“I planned a bachelorette party this past weekend with 13 girls and we booked a tour with Rockin’ Wine Tours. Our driver Van was EXCEPTIONAL! The bus was decorated perfectly, we got to play our own music & we drank champagne between stops. Van made sure we all got each place safely, was great at keeping 13 ladies together and on time, and took the best group pictures! Everything was so seamless and easy. We truly couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day. If you are having a hard time choosing a company – this is the one! Thank you for a great day!” – Yelper Lauren B.
- Tour del Vino
“An Outstanding Wine Tour, If you are looking to take in the spectacular views of the Temecula, California wineries in comfort and style, Tour del Vino is the right choice. The convenience of not driving, combined with the comfort of Black car service to and from your hotel are only icing on the cake. The hand selected wineries, the background education and the premium offerings and service were all well worth the investment in a wonderfully memorable experience. We are already planning our next tour.” – Yelper Penny T.
- Grapeline Wine Tours
“Mark was amazing! We booked an afternoon of wine tastings in Temecula for a group of four, and he got us safely to every destination – even checking in on us when we were running behind the schedule we had given him and still helping us make it to every destination on our list! He was knowledgeable about the area, courteous and went above and beyond to make sure we had a wonderful day together. THANK YOU, Mark, for taking care of us! If you’re planning to go wine tasting in Temecula, book Grapeline and ask for Mark!” – Yelper Susie H,
- Straight off the Vine Wine Tours
- SoCal Wine Tours
- All Access Limousine and Temecula Wine Tours
- Temecula Cable Car Wine Tours
- Silver Fox Limousine
- Sunrider Wine Tours
- Aall in Limo & Party Bus