Tortoise rescued after being hit by vehicle on busy NorCal highway

An injured tortoise is being treated at a veterinary clinic in northern California after being struck by a vehicle on a busy highway last week.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said on Facebook that Adam Frese rescued the tortoise Wednesday near Highway 49 in San Andreas.

Authorities say the tortoise named “Highway Pete” had a cracked shell and deep gashes in its flesh but is expected to make a full recovery.

The tortoise was transferred to Arbor Pet Clinic in Lodi, California, where it is scheduled for surgery.

A fundraising campaign to cover medical costs had already raised more than $4,000 as of Sunday.