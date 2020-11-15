Towering ‘King Tides,’ expected to reach nearly 7 feet, begin hitting California coastline

Astronomical high tides known as “King Tides” are hitting the California coast on Sunday and Monday mornings — and in some places, into Tuesday — with tides expected to reach nearly 7 feet.

King Tides happen when the sun, moon and Earth are in alignment and the moon is in its closest position to the Earth, creating a stronger gravitational pull. The next King Tides event will occur Dec. 13 to Dec. 15.

The California coast is not expected to see major flooding as a result of the tides but some low-lying areas are taking precautions.