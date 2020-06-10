Tribal casinos sue California for more time to qualify sports betting legalization initiative for 2022 ballot

Gamblers stand at betting windows on the final day of the winter/spring horse racing season at Santa Anita Park on June 23, 2019, in Arcadia, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A coalition of California Native American tribes sued the state Tuesday seeking more time to qualify a sports betting initiative for the statewide ballot, arguing that the state‘s coronavirus shutdown kept them from collecting voter signatures in recent months.

The lawsuit comes as state officials express concerns that the virus could impede the ability of Californians to go to the polls to vote, leading Gov. Gavin Newsom last month to order ballots to be mailed to the state’s 20.6 million voters.

The new legal claim was filed by the Coalition to Authorize Regulated Sports Wagering, which represents more than 25 Native American tribes throughout California and hopes to qualify an initiative for the 2022 ballot that would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and horse racing tracks.

The coalition originally hoped to make the Nov. 3 ballot but said it has run out of time, although the state says it could still qualify by June 25 to get on this year’s ballot.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.