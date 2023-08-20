Southern California is getting soaked by Tropical Storm Hilary, and while even more rain is expected through Monday, a staggering amount of rainfall has already fallen in some areas.
Locally, Los Angeles County has seen the most rain as of 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, with several locations nearing three inches of accumulation over the last two days, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Local areas with the most rainfall as of 1 p.m. on Sunday are largely within L.A. County:
- Lake Palmdale, 2.96 inches
- Wrightwood, 2.76 inches
- Valyermo, 2.73 inches
- Saugus, 2.60 inches
- Newhall, 2.20 inches
- Castaic Junction, 2.12 inches
- Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve, 2.04 inches
- Mill Creek, 1.89 inches
- Palmdale, 1.87 inches
- Castaic, 1.83 inches
- Camp 9, 1.73 inches
- Del Valle, 1.68 inches
Other areas that have seen significant rainfall during the first hours of Tropical Storm Hilary include:
- Piru, 1.23 inches
- Northridge, 1.19 inches
- Van Nuys, 1.15 inches
- La Canada-Flintridge, 1.13 inches
- Beverly Hills, 1.12 inches
- Mount Baldy, 1.12 inches
- Eagle Rock Reservoir, 1.10 inches
Mount Laguna, which sits at an elevation of 6,000 feet in southern San Diego County, has received over four inches of rain since the beginning of Tropical Storm Hilary, according to NWS data, making it the location that received the most amount of rainfall in all of Southern California by Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, in Ventura County, rain is hardly falling, with both Oxnard and Ventura both measuring under .1 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Sunday.