Southern California is getting soaked by Tropical Storm Hilary, and while even more rain is expected through Monday, a staggering amount of rainfall has already fallen in some areas.

Locally, Los Angeles County has seen the most rain as of 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, with several locations nearing three inches of accumulation over the last two days, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Local areas with the most rainfall as of 1 p.m. on Sunday are largely within L.A. County:

Lake Palmdale, 2.96 inches

Wrightwood, 2.76 inches

Valyermo, 2.73 inches

Saugus, 2.60 inches

Newhall, 2.20 inches

Castaic Junction, 2.12 inches

Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve, 2.04 inches

Mill Creek, 1.89 inches

Palmdale, 1.87 inches

Castaic, 1.83 inches

Camp 9, 1.73 inches

Del Valle, 1.68 inches

A flooded road in Palmdale, California. Aug. 20, 2020. (LASD)

Other areas that have seen significant rainfall during the first hours of Tropical Storm Hilary include:

Piru, 1.23 inches

Northridge, 1.19 inches

Van Nuys, 1.15 inches

La Canada-Flintridge, 1.13 inches

Beverly Hills, 1.12 inches

Mount Baldy, 1.12 inches

Eagle Rock Reservoir, 1.10 inches

Mount Laguna, which sits at an elevation of 6,000 feet in southern San Diego County, has received over four inches of rain since the beginning of Tropical Storm Hilary, according to NWS data, making it the location that received the most amount of rainfall in all of Southern California by Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Ventura County, rain is hardly falling, with both Oxnard and Ventura both measuring under .1 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Sunday.