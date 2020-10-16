Trump administration rejects California’s request for wildfire relief funds

A home burns along Cima Mesa Rd. as the Bobcat Fire advances on Sept. 18, 2020, in Juniper Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Trump administration has rejected California’s request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent fires across the state, including Los Angeles County’s Bobcat fire, San Bernardino County’s El Dorado fire, and the Creek fire, one of the largest that continues to burn in Fresno and Madera counties.

The decision came late Wednesday or early Thursday when the administration denied a request from Gov. Gavin Newsom for a major presidential disaster declaration, said Brian Ferguson, deputy director of crisis communication and media relations for the governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Ferguson could not provide a reason for the federal government’s denial.

President Trump has threatened to withhold federal dollars in aid before, including in 2019 unless state officials “get their act together, which is unlikely.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.