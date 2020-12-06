Trump supporters, counterprotesters clash at California state Capitol

Hundreds of protesters and counterprotesters gathered at the California state Capitol Saturday, and it left some people having to find a way to get home after their cars were vandalized, KTLA sister station KTXL reported in Sacramento.

Things were calmer Saturday night, but there was a lot of vandalism on N Street near 15th Street.

“There is no need to go trashing other people’s stuff,” said Karyn Tompkins. “Our tires on the right side have been slashed.”

She told KTXL she attended a pro-Trump rally at the Capitol and was met by counter-protesters.

“We came out here like around 2 o’clockish and that is when we saw cars just vandalized,” Tompkins said.

Her passenger-side tires were damaged, along with the side and back windows.

“I cried because I was very mad,” Tompkins said.

Lisa Carlisle says she was also in the same situation. Her truck’s tail lights were knocked out and the side mirror, windshield and tires were damaged.

Both women claim the counter-protesters damaged at least 10 vehicles near the Capitol.

“People disagree with the things that I say, and I disagree with the things they say. But it doesn’t mean damaging property,” Carlisle said. “It’s ridiculous. It doesn’t solve anything.”

Sacramento police say they worked to keep the two groups apart as both sides threw glass bottles, bottles with liquids and fireworks at each other.

According to police, it was when they started to march back to their starting point that cars were vandalized.

Carlisle and Tompkins say it was the first time they have had their property damaged at a rally and that it crossed the line.

“We need to stand up for our freedoms and they also need to stand up for what they believe in too. But trashing people’s cars doesn’t do any of that,” Tompkins said.

“We are all different and that is what makes America great. Embrace it,” Carlisle said.

Those who had their property damaged say they filed a police report.

KTXL has not heard back from Sacramento police about how many vehicles were damaged.

RIGHT NOW: Standoff between Trump supporters and “Antifa” at California’s Capitol.



This comes after weeks of protests contending that the election was rigged, which have included Proud Boys and violence.



CHP, Sacramento police presence significant to separate two sides pic.twitter.com/2BxCnbbDTb — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) December 5, 2020

Demonstration attempted to drive cars onto Capitol grounds, realized that wasn’t going to work, now marching toward MAGA protesters near L and 10th. pic.twitter.com/AzAlS1GUfI — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) December 5, 2020

Officers broke up a few altercations, however, no involved parties wanted to file reports at this time. At this point no arrests were made, but detectives are following up on reports of vandalism to vehicles. Any victims of a crime should report it to SPD. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 6, 2020