Former President Donald Trump will serve as one of the keynote speakers at the California GOP’s fall convention in Anaheim, the state’s wing of the Republican party announced Tuesday.

Trump will address convention attendees during a lunch event on Sept. 29 at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.

Jessica Millan Patterson, chairwoman of CAGOP, said the organization was thrilled to welcome Trump back on the convention stage for the first time since 2016.

“As California Republicans prepare to play a major role in deciding who our Party’s 2024 presidential nominee will be, I look forward to President Trump speaking with our delegates about his plans to move our country forward,” said Millan Patterson. “We look forward to a great event and lunch keynote address from President Trump.”

The announcement comes as the 45th President of the United States faces a number of legal battles, including pending trials in multiple jurisdictions.

Among the problems facing the former president, Trump is facing dozens of charges related to his handling of classified documents, and his alleged efforts to obstruct their retrieval from his home at Mar-a-Lago. He’s also facing dozens of charges in the state of New York, for alleged hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He is also the subject of a federal investigation related to alleged attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 election. News of charges related to that investigation were said to be on the horizon as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Still, despite his ongoing legal troubles, his support amongst his party does not appear to be waning. Just days ago, Trump was ranked as the No. 1 contender for the GOP nomination by the Washington Post, beating out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his former vice president, Mike Pence.

The CAGOP Falls 2023 convention begins Sept. 29 and ends Oct. 1. The specific time for Trump’s address has yet to be determined, and it’s unclear if he will be making his appearance in-person or by video.

Additional speakers have yet to be announced.