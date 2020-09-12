Trump will visit fire-ravaged California Monday, White House says

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump will visit California on Monday to meet with emergency officials about the wildfires that are ravaging the state, the White House announced Saturday.

The president will be briefed on the fires in McClellan Park in Sacramento County, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an emailed statement.

“Since mid-August, President Trump and Governor Newsom have spoken by phone and the White House and FEMA have remained in constant contact with State and local officials throughout the response to these natural disasters,” Deere said.

“The President continues to support those who are battling raging wildfires in a locally-executed, state-managed, and federally-supported emergency response.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he talked on the phone with the president for nearly 30 minutes the day before about the state’s fires, emergency declarations and federal wildfire aid. The governor credited Trump for being “proactive” in his efforts to provide assistance to the state.

