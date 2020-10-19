Tulsi Gabbard leaves Hawaii National Guard for Army Reserve unit based in Mountain View

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) listens to a question at a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Military officials say former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has left the Hawaii Army National Guard for a new assignment with a California-based Army Reserve unit.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the congresswoman’s new part-time assignment as an Army Reserve civil affairs officer follows 17 years with the Hawaii National Guard, in which she holds the rank of major.

The Hawaii National Guard has confirmed Gabbard made the switch in June, but the transfer to an out-of-state unit was not formally announced.

The 351st Civil Affairs Command she will join in her new position is based in Mountain View, California.