In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

While no Californian won the estimated $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, two residents matched five out of the six winning numbers, winning $928,260 each, the California Lottery Press Office announced on Twitter.

One ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station on 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, located In San Mateo County. The other ticket was sold at a Stater Bros store in Riverside, located at 2995 Iowa Ave.

The identities of the winners are not yet known.

Another resident won about $4 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket on Jan. 10.

California public schools also benefited from the influx of residents who bought Mega Millions tickets in hopes of winning the jackpot.

Ticket sales from draw games, like Powerball, Mega Millions, SuperLotto Plus, and Fantasy 5, and unclaimed lottery winnings are given to public schools across the Golden State.

The California Lottery raised $156.3 million for schools statewide thanks to the record-breaking Powerball jackpot in November.

Ticket sales from the Powerball generated the highest contribution from a single game drawing in lottery history; officials told KTLA.

The estimated 1.3 billion jackpot was won by one person in Maine, resulting in the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot win.

The jackpot was the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the game’s history, and the seventh time a ticketholder has won on Friday the 13th.