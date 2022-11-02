Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million.

Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market and the second ticket was sold in Milpitas at a 7-Eleven store.

Both tickets are worth $1,044,212 after hitting five correct numbers but missing the Powerball.

Jackpots varied greatly depending on the amount of numbers hit. There were a total of 962,544 in California that could claim a monetary prize anywhere from $4 to over $20,000.

Winning tickets in California:

Matching Numbers Winning Tickets Prize Amounts 5 + Powerball 0 $1,200,000,000 5 2 $1,044,212 4 + Powerball 26 $20,563 4 759 $352 3 + Powerball 1,735 $160 3 46,297 $6 2 + Powerball 34,577 $8 1 + Powerball 258,540 $5 Powerball 620,608 $4 Total Winning Tickets 962,544

With no winner hitting all six numbers, the Powerball jackpot has now ballooned to $1.5 billion dollars.

Wednesday’s new jackpot is now the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The largest Powerball prize won on record was $1.586 billion which was claimed by three players back in 2016.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday Nov. 5. Those looking to dip their feet into the pot can purchase tickets until 7 p.m. on Saturday night.