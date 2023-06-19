Two minors are dead after being struck by a vehicle in traffic on the eastbound SR-78 in San Diego County Sunday night, officials said.

Fire officials were first alerted about the incident at 6:12 p.m., after receiving a call that the two had been hit on the highway.

According to Vista Fire Department Deputy Chief Brett Davidson, the minors, whose ages have not been disclosed by authorities, got out of the vehicle after the driver, their mom, had pulled onto the shoulder of the highway.

The two were struck by a vehicle in oncoming traffic and were later pronounced dead on the scene by authorities.

According to VFD, the exact number of people in the car that had pulled over is not known at this time.

Details about what led up to the collision remain under investigation by California Highway Patrol. However, Davidson said a suitcase that had come loose from the top of the car is possibly what prompted the two to get out of the car.

As of 9 p.m., authorities were still on the scene investigating the incident.

Traffic was reduced to one lane around the scene on SR-78 east of Mar Vista at the time. All lanes have since been reopened.