Newly released data from the U.S Census Bureau breaks down the largest racial groups for Los Angeles County and other places nationwide. The data, released Thursday, gives a more in-depth look at the 2020 Census data.

Researchers found that Los Angeles County’s population is 10,014,009 and the largest racial group is Latino people. In total, there are more than 4 million Latino people in the county alone. For California, that number rises to over 15 million, according to the data.

The data was divided into multiple categories, which include, health, race and ethnicity and education.

Here is a breakdown of the racial groups in L.A. County.

American Indian and Alaska Native: 163,464

Asian: 1,499,984

Black or African American: 794,364

Hispanic or Latino: 4,804,793

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander: 24,522

White: 3,259,427

According to the data, Latinos are also the largest racial group statewide.

U.S. Census Day was on April 1, 2020 and the census is taken every 10 years. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, operational adjustments had to be made in the most recent data collection, according to the report.

A full breakdown of the new data can be found here.