U.S. citizen dies in CBP custody at San Diego border crossing

People wear face masks as they walk at San Ysidro port of entry on the Mexico-U.S. border as seen from Tijuana on March 21, 2020. (Guillermo Arias/ AFP / Getty Images)

A 61-year-old man died in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody after being detained near a restricted area at the San Ysidro port of entry, officials said Monday.

Officers put the man — a U.S. citizen — in a cell Sunday after he tried to walk into the restricted zone, refused to comply with orders and “exhibited abnormal behavior,” according to a CBP news release.

Authorities say they noticed he was unresponsive a few minutes later and summoned medical personnel.

San Diego police are investigating the death. Lt. Andra Brown, a spokeswoman for the department, said the man struggled with officers after he tried to enter the U.S. through the exit doors of a pedestrian processing building, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

CBP did not mention a struggle, and the Union-Tribune said police did not provide details on its nature or say whether officers used force.

The man died at the scene after suffering difficulty breathing, Brown said.

Both the Police Department and CBP are continuing to investigate.