Uber, Lyft may shut down ridesharing services in California this week

A flurry of notifications lighted up the phones of Lyft and Uber users in California early this week.

“Save rideshare in California!” one from Lyft read.

“Service update: Ridesharing in CA may be suspended,” Uber wrote.

The warnings are the result of California’s efforts to bring gig economy companies in compliance with state labor law — a clash that could come to a head this week. By Friday, the millions of Californians who use Uber and Lyft to hail rides may find themselves forced to resort to other modes of transportation. If and when the companies resume service here, it could be in a dramatically different form.