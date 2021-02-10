UC Berkeley bans outdoor exercise, extends dorm lockdowns after 164 people test positive for coronavirus

UC Berkeley has banned outdoor exercise and extended dorm lockdowns after more than 160 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the first week of February.
According to the university’s COVID-19 tracker, 164 people tested positive for the deadly virus; 95% of the cases came from undergraduate students. Five faculty or staff members and three graduate students also tested positive. The university’s positive rate for that week was 1.6% while the city of Berkeley’s was 0.6%.
In an email to students this week, the university said that though the new cases are slowing, a “significant number of students remain in quarantine.”
“We must be cautious in lifting this sequestration,” the email said.
