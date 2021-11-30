UC, Cal State admissions deadlines extended after surge of last-minute applications crashes systems

A student walks near Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA on April 23, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The University of California and California State University extended their admissions deadlines Tuesday after both systems faced connectivity issues as a crush of students raced against an 11:59 p.m. deadline to submit their applications.

UC has extended its deadline to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1, but students must have started an application by Tuesday to be accepted into the system. Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach and San Luis Obispo also extended their application deadlines to 11:59 on Dec. 1, and Cal State Fresno, Los Angeles, Pomona, San Diego and San Jose extended their deadlines to Dec. 15. Other campuses had previously set later submission deadlines.

Both college systems described the problems on Twitter as connectivity issues.

“Due to an unusually high number of users trying to access the site at the same time, some prospective students may have experienced challenges in submitting applications, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Cal State spokesperson Toni Molle said.

