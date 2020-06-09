UC clears Regent George Kieffer of sexual misconduct allegations

UC Regent George Kieffer, left, is seen in an undated photo. He was cleared of allegations on June 8, 2020, that he repeatedly squeezed her thigh of a female graduate student, a university statement said.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The University of California has cleared Regent George Kieffer of allegations of sexual misconduct, finding insufficient evidence to support a graduate student’s claim that he repeatedly squeezed her thigh at a 2014 dinner meeting.

Rebecca Ora, a UC Santa Cruz doctoral student in film and digital media, made her allegation during public comments at a UC regents meeting last November. She told board members that Kieffer had touched her thigh under the table while she and other students were discussing tuition with him and complained that UC officials had done “nothing” about her complaint, which she filed more than a year ago.

Kieffer, a Los Angeles attorney and prominent civil leader, called the allegation at the time “absolutely false.” On Monday, he said he was “certainly relieved that it’s over.”

Ora could not be reached for comment.

