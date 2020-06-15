UC regents consider endorsing CA Assembly measure that would clear way for affirmative action

Latino high school students march at UCLA in 2008 in support of increased minority enrollment at University of California campuses.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

University of California regents have called a special meeting Monday to debate whether to support the repeal of Proposition 209, the 1996 state initiative that banned preferential treatment by government bodies based on race, ethnicity or sex — and has been blamed for a decline in diversity at UC’s most selective campuses.

The regents will vote on whether to endorse Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5, which would repeal Proposition 209, clearing the way for affirmative action to once more be used in UC admissions and hiring, along with public employment and contracting. UC President Janet Napolitano, all 10 campus chancellors and the governing bodies for faculty, undergraduate and graduate students have expressed support for the measure.

The measure passed the state Assembly last week and, if ratified by the Senate by June 25, will be on the Nov. 3 statewide ballot.

“Despite nearly two decades of effort and experimentation with race-neutral admissions at UC, the University’s enrollment of students from underrepresented groups and recruitment of faculty of color falls short of reflecting the rich diversity of California’s population,” according to a memo from Napolitano’s office.

