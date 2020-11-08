UC San Diego deals with COVID-19 by erecting tents for classes, study space

UC San Diego has erected four large, outdoor tents near the center of campus to give students a place to study and listen to lectures that would pose little risk of exposing people to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say that a combination of social distancing and the breezy outdoor air would make it hard for the virus to spread.
The new mini-village is part of “Return to Learn,” UCSD’s effort to enable a comparatively small number of students to live on campus and take some courses in person.
The 80-foot-by-60-foot outdoor classrooms can accommodate up to 50 students — strikingly different than indoor lecture halls, where 200-student classes are held.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.