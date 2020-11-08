UC San Diego deals with COVID-19 by erecting tents for classes, study space

UC San Diego has built four tent structures for classes and studying. (UC San Diego via L.A. Times)

UC San Diego has erected four large, outdoor tents near the center of campus to give students a place to study and listen to lectures that would pose little risk of exposing people to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say that a combination of social distancing and the breezy outdoor air would make it hard for the virus to spread.

The new mini-village is part of “Return to Learn,” UCSD’s effort to enable a comparatively small number of students to live on campus and take some courses in person.

The 80-foot-by-60-foot outdoor classrooms can accommodate up to 50 students — strikingly different than indoor lecture halls, where 200-student classes are held.

